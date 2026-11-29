Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s People’s Assembly on Sunday passed a bill granting exceptional tax relief to taxpayers affected by the former government, while nine draft laws had received constitutional clearance and been referred for further review as part of efforts to address the financial and economic consequences of years of war, lawmaker Hisham Hosni Al-Afyouni told Shafaq News.

Tax Relief

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Afyouni described the third session of the Assembly’s first legislative term as significant in terms of both the number of bills discussed and the issues they addressed, identifying the passage of the exceptional tax relief bill as its main legislative achievement.

The legislation exempts eligible taxpayers from tax liabilities, penalties, and interest while addressing their legal consequences, including asset freezes, travel bans, lawsuits, and legal proceedings. Beneficiaries can also obtain tax clearance certificates for the years covered by the exemptions, which could help them resume their economic activities and contribute to reconstruction and economic recovery.

Legislative and Economic Reforms

According to Al-Afyouni, the Assembly reviewed the nine draft laws and sent them to specialized committees for substantive and technical review before presenting them to the Assembly for approval. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that bills on real estate sales and rentals, income tax, stamp duty, and sales tax were referred to the Financial Laws Committee. A separate bill on administrative arbitration before the State Council was also referred to the Constitutional and Legislative Committee for review.

The Assembly further discussed a bill addressing distressed debts owed by farmers and agricultural associations, Al-Afyouni noted, returning it to the Constitutional and Legislative Committee to reconsider several provisions and ensure it adequately addresses farmers’ financial burdens.

Encouraging Investment and Returns

Lawmaker Hossam Dbeis told Shafaq News that the session focused from the outset on practical measures to address financial and tax burdens accumulated by citizens affected by the Syrian uprising and war, particularly those who lived in areas outside the former government’s control in northern Syria and those forced to leave their home areas, including Aleppo and Damascus.

Accumulated taxes, penalties, and interest had led to asset freezes, travel bans, restrictions on movement, and measures affecting businesses and commercial establishments, Dbeis said, adding that the legislation could also benefit Syrians displaced abroad who had faced persecution and were forced to abandon businesses and establishments subject to asset freezes.

Most of the bills referred by the legislative committee to specialized committees concerned financial matters and could benefit citizens generally, particularly displaced Syrians and those affected by the uprising, he said. These measures could mark the beginning of efforts to address the economic consequences of years of war, attract Syrian investors and holders of capital, and encourage them to return to the country and their home areas to resume economic activities.

Speaking to Shafaq News, lawmaker Mustafa Abdi stated that the decisions and bills discussed or approved during the session sought to serve citizens’ interests and ease the burdens and complications accumulated over decades under the former government, which he said had exhausted the country’s resources and squandered its efforts.

Parliamentary Representation

The session followed President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s appointment of Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed to the Assembly, bringing Kurdish representation to 13 lawmakers. Dbeis said the appointment was intended to complete the allocation of seats for Al-Hasakah province and its rural areas, adding that representing different segments of Syrian society would diversify ideas and proposals and broaden the Assembly’s role.

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Al-Afyouni said the legislature was not organized along ethnic, sectarian, or national lines, but comprised Syrians from different backgrounds, with every lawmaker representing the entire population. Discussions in committees and parliamentary sessions, he added, were guided by the public interest, justice, and the protection of Syrians’ rights.