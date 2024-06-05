Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad edged lower, with the selling rate at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 144,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 145,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,200.