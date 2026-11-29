Shafaq News- Erbil

Flash floods that swept through Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), on November 7 caused an estimated 31.73 billion Iraqi dinars ($20.9 million) in damage to residents’ property alone, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Sunday.

Read more: Heavy rain and floods sever Kirkuk–Erbil highway

Speaking at a press conference, Khoshnaw said between 50 and 120 millimeters of rain fell within a short period that evening. The floods killed two people, while 708 were rescued and six were taken to the hospital.

Floodwater entered and damaged 1,341 homes. Other damaged properties included 808 shops, 756 cars, 192 carts, 108 warehouses, 12 markets and shopping centers, nine medical centers, six mosques, three nurseries, and a hospital.

Eleven non-governmental organizations have contributed to relief efforts, with 9,211 aid distributions recorded so far, Khoshnaw said, noting that some families received assistance twice or more. On November 8, the governor announced the formation of a joint damage assessment committee and called on Baghdad to compensate affected residents, and three days later, the Barzani Charity Foundation* began distributing aid and compensation to flood victims.

Following a meeting with officials from relevant departments to discuss rainfall forecasts, Khoshnaw announced on Sunday that all concerned agencies had also been placed on alert for potential flooding in the coming days. Meteorological authorities expect the upcoming rainfall to peak between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, December 1 and 2.

* Founded in Erbil in 2005, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental, nonprofit organization, with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chairing its board of founders.