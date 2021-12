Shafaq News/ Floods reached residential areas in Erbil today, due to heavy rains since yesterday, causing casualties and material damages.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the rainwater inundated several neighborhoods, in addition to areas around the city center.

Erbil Governorate declared a state of alert and called on the civilians to cooperate with its teams.

The governor, Omed Khushnaw, said the floods caused casualties and material losses.