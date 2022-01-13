Heavy rains and floods block main streets in Erbil

Shafaq News / The latest round of storms in the Kurdistan region has resulted in great floods in many areas in the capital Erbil.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that rains did not stop since yesterday night, which resulted in the submerging of many neighborhoods.

In addition, several streets were blocked in the capital due to heavy rains.

On December 17, flooding tormented areas in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as heavy rains triggered flash floods, destroyed homes, crops, and infrastructure, and left thousands stranded.