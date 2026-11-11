Shafaq News- Erbil

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has begun distributing aid and compensation to residents affected by the flooding that swept through Erbil over the past four days, BCF President Musa Ahmed said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary assessments have recorded damage at 1,447 locations and to more than 1,000 vehicles, while 547 families have reported material losses," Ahmed said at a press conference. He noted that field committees were continuing to document the damage as the Foundation launched an initial round of assistance for families whose losses had been verified.

The aid includes kerosene, food baskets, clothing, and household furnishings. "Distribution has begun in Erbil's Sibrdan and Sheikh Ahmed neighborhoods," he added. A specialized technical committee has also started registering and assessing vehicle damage to determine compensation amounts.

The flooding damaged public facilities and several government and service institutions across Erbil, according to Ahmed. The Foundation is awaiting directives from senior authorities before beginning cleanup, rehabilitation, and repair operations, with work to be tailored to the needs of each affected site.

Heavy rainfall across cities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) triggered flash floods, inundating neighborhoods and low-lying areas. Erbil was among the hardest-hit areas, with Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirming that two people were killed.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani ordered assistance for residents affected by the flooding, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi parliament urged Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to compensate those affected.

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