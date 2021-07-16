Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Germany floods: At least 80 dead and hundreds unaccounted for

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-16T06:50:45+0000
Germany floods: At least 80 dead and hundreds unaccounted for

Shafaq News / About 1,300 people remain unaccounted for in Germany after the heaviest rainfall in a century caused deadly flash floods to devastate parts of western Europe, prompting a large-scale rescue effort.

Fast moving torrents of water inundated entire towns and villages in western and southern Germany, causing buildings to collapse and leaving residents stranded, police said Thursday. At least 55 people have died in the severe flooding but authorities said that number is expected to rise.

Germany is worst hit with 49 dead, while six people died in Belgium. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected.

In Germany's worst hit Rhineland-Palatinate state, 1,300 people are "assumed" missing in the district of Ahrweiler, the local government said.

"In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years," Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse."

Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday, July 15. The Ahr river burst its banks the night before.

Along with Rhineland-Palatinate, the German regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland were worst affected, Friedrich added.

Extreme rainfall totals were observed Wednesday into Thursday morning across much of western Germany and the Benelux region, with North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate seeing the highest rainfall totals, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Widespread swaths of these states saw 24-hour rainfall totals between 100 and 150 millimeters (3.9-5.9 inches), which represent more than a month's worth of rainfall in this region.

Cologne recorded 154 millimeters (6 inches) of rainfall in only 24 hours ending Thursday morning, which is nearly double its monthly average for July of 87 millimeters (3.45 inches).

Locally heavier downpours resulted in extreme flash flooding. In Reifferscheid, an incredible 207 millimeters (8.1 inches) of rain fell in only nine hours, according to the European Severe Weather Database.

Source: BBC

related

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

Date: 2020-12-28 10:28:34
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

German care home workers given five times vaccine dose

Date: 2020-12-29 19:58:20
German care home workers given five times vaccine dose

A young Kurdish men was killed by an Arab refugee in Germany

Date: 2021-02-10 16:36:45
A young Kurdish men was killed by an Arab refugee in Germany

Police arrests 14 on suspicion of planning attack in Denmark or Germany

Date: 2021-02-12 16:41:50
Police arrests 14 on suspicion of planning attack in Denmark or Germany

Germany: Politically motivated crimes rose in 2020

Date: 2021-03-13 14:35:08
Germany: Politically motivated crimes rose in 2020

German economy shrank by 10.1% at height of Cocid-19 crisis

Date: 2020-07-30 12:09:33
German economy shrank by 10.1% at height of Cocid-19 crisis

Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar over terrorism financing suspicions

Date: 2021-05-05 12:09:01
Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar over terrorism financing suspicions

An Iraqi professor establishes an academy for refugees in Germany

Date: 2020-09-08 13:16:07
An Iraqi professor establishes an academy for refugees in Germany