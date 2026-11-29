Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) called for an urgent explanation of nine suspected meningitis cases and two reported deaths in Basra, urging health authorities to make medical test results public.

Mahdi al-Tamimi, head of the Commission’s Basra office, told Shafaq News on Sunday that the request was not an accusation against provincial health authorities but a necessary step to protect public health.

Al-Tamimi also urged the Health and Education Directorates to strengthen preventive measures, identify the schools attended by students suspected of infection, ensure they receive appropriate isolation and treatment, and step up health precautions in schools across the province.

Earlier today, Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi dismissed concerns about a meningitis outbreak after more than a dozen deaths were reported in Wasit province, clarifying that encephalitis, rather than meningitis, accounted for 90% of the fatalities.

Iraq’s Education Ministry also ruled out nationwide school closures.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far