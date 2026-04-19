Hormuz shipping halt threatens global oil supply

Shafaq News- Middle East

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has halted completely, disrupting flows of around 20 million barrels of oil per day, or roughly 20% of global consumption, according to vessel tracking data reported on Sunday.

The data, cited by Bloomberg, showed that traffic through the strategic waterway stopped entirely after a brief uptick a day earlier, signaling a full disruption at one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

The halt comes as Iranian officials confirmed the strait has been reclosed under military control, with Tehran tying any reopening to US guarantees on freedom of navigation. Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said security of other key maritime routes, including the Strait of Malacca, is now ensured by Iran and its strategic partners, while control over the Bab Al-Mandeb lies with Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah).

Oil markets have reacted sharply, with prices rising above $100 per barrel amid fears of prolonged supply disruption, while tanker traffic has slowed significantly as vessels halt or reroute due to heightened security risks. The disruption is also affecting global gas markets, with nearly one-fifth of liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the strait, raising the risk of broader energy supply constraints.