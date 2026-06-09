Trump warns Iran after Apache helicopter loss

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States will respond to Iran for shooting down an Apache helicopter while on patrol over the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday.

There were two pilots involved, both of whom are safe and uninjured, Trump noted.

Earlier today, CNN reported, citing a source, that an Iranian Shahed drone hit the US helicopter, adding that it was unclear whether the drone had targeted the Apache intentionally or if it was an inadvertent strike.

Iran has not yet commented on the incident.

The downing of the helicopter marks the first reported loss of a US Apache since the April 8 ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. However, the Gulf region has witnessed repeated flare-ups in recent weeks, including strikes involving Iranian islands and military sites in the Gulf Arab countries.