London meetings advance Iraq banking agenda

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A high-level Iraqi banking delegation concluded a two-day trip to London on Tuesday aimed at strengthening economic and financial cooperation between Iraq and the United Kingdom, the head of the Iraqi Private Banks League told Shafaq News.

Wadih Al-Hanthal stated that the delegation comprised representatives from the Iraqi government, the Central Bank of Iraq, and the private banking sector. The visit was coordinated between the Banks League and the UK Foreign Office and included intensive meetings organized in cooperation with the law firm Hogan Lovells to explore opportunities for financial partnerships and facilitate the integration of Iraqi private banks into the global banking system.

The program included a closed discussion at Chatham House (the Royal Institute of International Affairs), attended by representatives of British and European banks and leading economists. Participants discussed the Iraqi government's role in supporting ongoing banking reforms, plans to modernize the economy, and efforts to create a stable and attractive investment environment.

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