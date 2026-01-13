Hezbollah blames US for long campaign to undermine Iran

Shafaq News– Beirut

Lebanon’s Hezbollah accused the United States of leading a long-running campaign to undermine Iran, saying Washington has targeted the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution to destabilize its political system from within.

In an official statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said Iran has faced “global aggression sponsored by the United States” aimed at sabotaging what it described as an independent and popular political experiment chosen freely by the Iranian people. The group said US pressure has taken multiple forms, including economic sanctions and political interference, accusing Washington of seeking to exploit internal unrest to weaken the Iranian state.

“The United States is determined to destabilize Iran internally, accusing it of directing and supporting efforts to turn protests into violence and chaos. It said such actions, including attacks on public institutions and infrastructure.”

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protestors to keep protesting and said help was on the way. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!.,” adding he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide unrest since Dec. 28 after the rial fell to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, triggering sharp price increases and inflation. Protests that began over economic grievances later spread across the country. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported at least 646 deaths and 10,721 arrests as of Monday, including 505 protesters and nine children among those killed. Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, but State-aligned media said more than 100 members of the security forces were killed.