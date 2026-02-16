Hezbollah Chief denounces Lebanon’s disarmament push as “Major Mistake”

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Monday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem called on the Lebanese government to halt efforts to confine weapons exclusively to state authority, warning that such moves "serve Israeli objectives."

Speaking during a ceremony, Qassem described the government’s focus on disarming Hezbollah as a “major mistake,” arguing that its approach contributes to emboldening “the enemy.” He urged the state to assume full responsibility for safeguarding sovereignty and confronting Israeli aggression.

“We do not want war, but we will not surrender, and we are ready to defend,” he added, accusing Israel of pursuing a “maximum pressure” policy to secure political gains without bearing the costs of conflict.

While Israel may prevail in a military round, he said, it cannot seize the country, reaffirming support for national unity, full sovereignty, liberation, and strengthening the Lebanese Army to enable it to protect the country.

Qassem also reiterated Hezbollah’s commitment to the ceasefire framework, stressing that the Lebanese state bears responsibility for implementing the agreement. “We remain patient because the state must fulfill its duties. We have exercised restraint so far out of concern for our society and our country during this sensitive phase,” he explained, warning that the current situation “cannot continue,” without specifying what developments could alter it.

Qassem’s remarks came as Lebanon’s government advancesplansto confine all weapons to state authority, with particular focus on Hezbollah’s military presence south of the Litani River, a border area extending roughly 30 kilometers. The debate is linked to a ceasefire agreement reached between Hezbollah and Israel on November 27, 2024, which the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) says Israel has violated more than 10,000 times through near-daily strikes that have killed hundreds of people, including women and children, while Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River.

Israel argues that the measures remain insufficient, alleging that Hezbollah is still armed in violation of the agreement. Hezbollah maintains that it has complied with its obligations under the ceasefire.

