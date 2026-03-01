Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Vows to continue “resistance” after Khamenei killing

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by the United States and Israel was “the peak of criminality,” describing the move as a dangerous act of aggression against Iran.

In a statement, Qassem added that Hezbollah would “fulfill its duty in confronting the aggression” and would not abandon “the field of resistance regardless of the sacrifices.”

Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah and the “Islamic Resistance in Lebanon” would continue their course “with determination, steadfastness, and a martyrdom spirit that does not know fatigue.”

Hezbollah also called on its supporters to gather in Beirut today in solidarity with Iran following the reported killing.

The remarks came amid escalating regional tensions following reported US and Israeli strikes in Iran.