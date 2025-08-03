Hamas to deliver aid to Israeli captives under conditions

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Sunday, Hamas announced that it is willing to hand over humanitarian aid to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for delivery to Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obaida, noted that the offer is conditioned on the establishment of permanent humanitarian corridors and a complete halt to all Israeli aerial activity during the aid transfer, stating that the group does not intentionally starve the captives.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s media office revealed in a post on X that he had spoken with Julien Lerisson, the head of the ICRC mission in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, to request the organization’s involvement in providing food and medical care to the captives in Gaza.

Earlier, al-Qassam Brigades published a video showing Israeli captive Avitar David in a visibly deteriorated condition, with signs of severe malnutrition and prominent bone structure.