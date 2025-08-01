Hamas shows starving Israeli hostage alongside Gaza children: They Eat What We Eat

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, Hamas released a video showing a malnourished Israeli hostage, alongside images of starving Palestinian children in Gaza, under the slogan: “They eat what we eat, they drink what we drink. The occupation government decided to starve them.”

The video was circulated by media outlets and included footage of the hostage describing severe hunger and physical weakness. It was followed by scenes of children across Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition.

The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 150 people, including 90 children, have died from hunger or malnutrition-related causes in recent weeks. UN agencies have warned that famine is imminent in parts of the enclave, particularly in the north, where food access remains severely restricted due to Israeli military operations and blockade measures.

Aid organizations say current humanitarian measures, including limited airdrops and brief pauses, remain insufficient. Many Palestinians continue to face life-threatening conditions while searching for food, often amid looting or gunfire.

Hamas is believed to be holding around 50 hostages, with Israeli officials estimating that only 20 may still be alive. The group captured more than 250 people during the October 7 attacks, in which over 1,200 Israelis were killed. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations have since killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to the video. However, families of hostages have been intensifying demonstrations in Tel Aviv and outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, demanding a deal to secure their release.