Histadrut calls for general strike over hostage crisis

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Trade Union Federation "Histadrut" called for a general strike on Monday to pressure the government into reaching an agreement for the return of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David urged all civilian workers to participate in the strike, announcing that Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main air transport hub, will be closed starting from 8 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT).

The Israeli Manufacturers Association expressed support for the strike and criticized the government for its failure to secure the return of the hostages, describing it as a "moral duty."

Roni Tomer, Chairman of the Association, stated, "Without the return of the hostages, we cannot end the war, restore ourselves as a society, or begin to rehabilitate the Israeli economy. We are torn and divided, and this is a call to unite Israeli society."

He added, "The government must ensure that it does everything possible to bring the hostages back as soon as possible, even if it means a limited ceasefire. I urge all businesses in Israel to act to make this happen."

The Tel Aviv Municipal Services announced on its Facebook page that it will participate in a half-day strike on Monday in solidarity with the hostages and their families.

This move comes after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages who had been held in Gaza, as reported by Haaretz.

The Mossad Commentary, a page following war news, posted on X, "The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were found and recovered yesterday."

In turn, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the hostages were killed by Hamas in Rafah shortly before Israeli forces reached them.

"Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American hero who will be remembered for his kindness and selflessness. Our hearts break for Jon, Rachel, and their entire family, as well as the other families who found out today their loved ones will not be coming home. May their memory be a blessing,” US Secretary Antony Blinken said on X.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians.

According to Israeli reports, about 250 hostages were taken by Hamas. Since then, at least 41,414 people have been killed in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association reported that about 10,000 Palestinians are currently in Israeli jails. Additionally, Defense for Children Palestine highlighted that each year, 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12, are detained and prosecuted in Israeli military courts, with stone-throwing being the most common charge.