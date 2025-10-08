Hamas, Israel trade hostage lists as Egypt talks advance

Shafaq News – Sharm el-Sheikh

Hamas confirmed on Wednesday that its delegation and the Israeli side have exchanged lists of prisoners eligible for release as indirect negotiations continue in Egypt.

In a statement, senior Hamas official Taher al-Nounou said the delegation engaged “positively and responsibly” to advance the talks and finalize an agreement, describing the atmosphere as “optimistic” while mediators intensify efforts to bridge remaining gaps.

Talks resumed on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh—reportedly based on a US-backed proposal advanced by President Donald Trump—focusing on a ceasefire framework, Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, and the structure of the prisoner exchange.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hamas is demanding the return of the bodies of its senior commanders, Yahya and Mohammad al-Sinwar, as part of a deal involving 48 Israeli hostages—a condition Israel has so far rejected.

Yahya al-Sinwar, accused by Israel of orchestrating the October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel, was killed in an Israeli strike in October 2024, while his brother Mohammad was reportedly killed in a May 13 airstrike targeting a Hamas tunnel network.

Earlier this week, President Trump expressed confidence in the progress of the talks, asserting that negotiations were “going very well.”