Gaza storm destroys 20K tents amid ongoing Israeli strikes

2025-12-15T09:04:42+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

Two months after the ceasefire, most of Gaza’s population remains displaced, with hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed or uninhabitable, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported on Monday.

On X, the group warned that families sheltering in makeshift tents face mounting risk from “winter storms,” as heavy rain and wind collapse shelters while Israeli forces continue demolishing residential areas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed rising casualties and widespread damage caused by harsh weather, with spokesperson Raed Al-Nims citing deaths from extreme cold and the collapse of weakened structures.

Flooding, Al-Nims noted, has destroyed over 20,000 tents, leaving more than half of Gaza’s population exposed in unsafe shelters, adding that an estimated 1.5 million displaced people still lack adequate housing and essential supplies.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported ongoing Israeli violations of the October 10 ceasefire, including airstrikes, artillery, and demolitions across eastern Gaza, with military vehicles firing east of Jabalia refugee camp and helicopter attacks in nearby zones.

Israeli aircraft also launched pre-dawn strikes on eastern Gaza City, targeted Rafah in the south, shelled areas near al-Bureij and Khan Younis, and opened fire from naval vessels offshore.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli attacks have killed 391 Palestinians and injured 1,063, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, raising the overall toll since October 7, 2023, to 70,663 killed and 171,139 injured.

