Gaza storm destroys 20K tents amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Two months after the ceasefire, most of Gaza’s population remains displaced, with hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed or uninhabitable, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported on Monday.

On X, the group warned that families sheltering in makeshift tents face mounting risk from “winter storms,” as heavy rain and wind collapse shelters while Israeli forces continue demolishing residential areas.

After the ceasefire, why can’t most Gazans return home?Around two months into the ceasefire agreement, the majority remain displaced. Hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed or severely damaged, leaving families exposed to winter storms. Fragile tents collapse under… pic.twitter.com/Kdpt5KDXbm — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) December 15, 2025

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed rising casualties and widespread damage caused by harsh weather, with spokesperson Raed Al-Nims citing deaths from extreme cold and the collapse of weakened structures.

Flooding, Al-Nims noted, has destroyed over 20,000 tents, leaving more than half of Gaza’s population exposed in unsafe shelters, adding that an estimated 1.5 million displaced people still lack adequate housing and essential supplies.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported ongoing Israeli violations of the October 10 ceasefire, including airstrikes, artillery, and demolitions across eastern Gaza, with military vehicles firing east of Jabalia refugee camp and helicopter attacks in nearby zones.

الاحتلال يواصل خرق وقف الحرب ويشن غارات شرقي غزةاقرأ المزيد عبر المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام:https://t.co/L7BFXT1MHS — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 15, 2025

Israeli aircraft also launched pre-dawn strikes on eastern Gaza City, targeted Rafah in the south, shelled areas near al-Bureij and Khan Younis, and opened fire from naval vessels offshore.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli attacks have killed 391 Palestinians and injured 1,063, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, raising the overall toll since October 7, 2023, to 70,663 killed and 171,139 injured.

دمار هائل على مد البصر؛ جرّاء عدوان الاحتلال على المناطق الشرقية لمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/tQ5tSUQCEX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 15, 2025

