Gaza attacks kill two Palestinians

Gaza attacks kill two Palestinians
2026-09-24T12:39:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks across the central Gaza Strip killed two Palestinians and wounded nine others since dawn on Thursday, according to Palestinian media, while bombardment also reached Khan Younis in the south.

Forces struck a vehicle near the American Hospital in Al-Zawayda, central Gaza, before carrying out further attacks around the town. Farther south, Palestinian media said a drone struck near Haifa School in central Khan Younis, wounding five people, one critically, as heavy artillery fire pounded areas south of the city.

Gaza’s Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,408 Palestinians killed and 4,916 wounded, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,928 deaths and 175,030 injuries.

The Israeli military separately claimed to have killed Mahmoud Abd Al-Fattah Awad, identifying him as a commander in Hamas’ military wing who was involved in holding seven Israeli hostages in an underground tunnel in the Gaza City area. It accused him of recently planning “attacks against Israeli civilians” and troops and assisting efforts to rebuild the group’s operational capacity in violation of the ceasefire.

The army also reported killing Muhammad Abu Alwan, identified as the head of Hamas’ Finance Department. It alleged that he oversaw funding across the group and directed transfers of more than one billion shekels to finance its activities and restore its capabilities.

Hamas did not comment on the Israeli military’s statements.

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