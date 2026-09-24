Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks across the central Gaza Strip killed two Palestinians and wounded nine others since dawn on Thursday, according to Palestinian media, while bombardment also reached Khan Younis in the south.

Forces struck a vehicle near the American Hospital in Al-Zawayda, central Gaza, before carrying out further attacks around the town. Farther south, Palestinian media said a drone struck near Haifa School in central Khan Younis, wounding five people, one critically, as heavy artillery fire pounded areas south of the city.

#فيديو| مشاهد من استهداف المركبة التي قصفها الاحتلال في دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة ما أسفر عن ارتقاء شهيد وعدد من الإصابات. pic.twitter.com/fZITYevXJd — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 24, 2026

Gaza’s Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,408 Palestinians killed and 4,916 wounded, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,928 deaths and 175,030 injuries.

مصابون في غارة من الاحتلال وسط مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/aMfetXjmTI — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 24, 2026

The Israeli military separately claimed to have killed Mahmoud Abd Al-Fattah Awad, identifying him as a commander in Hamas’ military wing who was involved in holding seven Israeli hostages in an underground tunnel in the Gaza City area. It accused him of recently planning “attacks against Israeli civilians” and troops and assisting efforts to rebuild the group’s operational capacity in violation of the ceasefire.

🔴ELIMINATED: Mahmoud Abd al-Fattah Awad, a commander in Hamas' military wing, who took part in holding 7 Israelis hostage.Among the hostages:Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Doron Steinbrecher, Naama Levy, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran & Eitan Mor in an underground tunnel in the Gaza… pic.twitter.com/NNX1LdQ8OQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 24, 2026

The army also reported killing Muhammad Abu Alwan, identified as the head of Hamas’ Finance Department. It alleged that he oversaw funding across the group and directed transfers of more than one billion shekels to finance its activities and restore its capabilities.

🔴ELIMINATED: Muhammad Abu Alwan, the Head of Hamas’ Finance Department.As part of his work in the finance department, Abu Alwan was involved in budgeting all of Hamas’ branches. He directed the transfer of 1 billion+ NIS in order to fund Hamas’ terrorist activities, making him… pic.twitter.com/zcpNCcMH6r — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 24, 2026

Hamas did not comment on the Israeli military’s statements.