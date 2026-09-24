Shafaq News- Erbil

The Iraqi Tennis Federation has agreed with the British International University in Iraq to build four tennis courts meeting international standards in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The federation said the courts would be built to standards allowing Erbil to host international tournaments, including an international university championship.

The Iraqi Tennis Federation, the Kurdistan Region Tennis Federation and the university are set to formalize the agreement by signing a memorandum of understanding covering the project.