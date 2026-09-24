Shafaq News- Doha/ Baghdad

Iraq and Oman on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation on combating corruption and promoting integrity, covering information sharing, legal assistance, asset recovery and corruption prevention.

The agreement was signed in Doha on the sidelines of the sixth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Arab Convention against Corruption. Iraq was represented by Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) Chairman Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, while Oman was represented by Ghuson bin Hilal Al Alawi, chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority.

“The memorandum reflects the two sides' recognition of the risks corruption poses to the security and stability of societies and its impact on institutions, democratic systems and the principles of justice,” CoI stated, adding that the agreement includes sharing expertise on handling corruption complaints and developing appropriate mechanisms for addressing them.

The two sides will also coordinate requests for legal assistance and international asset recovery cases with the relevant authorities in both countries until they are resolved. The agreement also provides for facilitating visits, training courses and workshops, as well as exchanging scientific research and supporting its publication in academic journals and periodicals, as part of efforts to advance the two countries' shared objectives.

On June 28, Iraq launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown under the directive of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. A Shafaq News review documented at least 210 detentions during the campaign's first six weeks, involving officials, lawmakers, public employees and business figures.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM Al-Zaidi