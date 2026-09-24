Shafaq News- Guangzhou

Chinese automaker GAC exported 121,483 vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2026, up 132% year-on-year, while sales in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE each more than doubled, the company said.

Both wholesale deliveries and retail sales to customers in overseas markets more than doubled from the same period last year. Six-month exports also nearly matched the company’s total shipments for all of 2025.

The increase spanned markets across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, although GAC did not disclose individual figures for Iraq, Saudi Arabia, or the UAE.