Oman expressed concern over the escalation in the region

Shafaq News/ Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, said on Sunday that the US attacks on sites in Iraq and Syria were "useless," urging an end to the war on Gaza.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Al-Busaidi said, "The US attacks on sites in the region are pointless," considering that these attacks "endanger the security and stability in the region and make it harder to address the underlying causes of the region's problems, such as violence and extremism."

Al-Busaidi also expressed his country's deep concern over the continued escalation in the region caused by the unfair Israeli war in the Gaza Strip. He said, "This war had killed and wounded tens of thousands of innocent civilians, among them women and children."

Furthermore, Al-Busaidi affirmed Oman's stance that the only solution to the conflict was to deal with its causes and motives, beginning with the recognition of an independent Palestinian state and the withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from all Palestinian territories.

With the unstoppable Israeli war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the failure to reach a ceasefire despite the intensive diplomatic moves, the situation in the Middle East is becoming more complicated.

The conflict is broadened to include Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, with the so-called " Axis of Resistance" expressing full support to Palestine and announcing the rejection of halting its operations until Tel Aviv ends its war that killed so far more than 28,000 and displaced more than a million.

The Houthis, which control much of Yemen, have launched many missiles towards the Israeli areas and prevented any Israeli-involved ships from crossing the Red Sea through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the US bases over 165 times in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, and Hezbollah is engaging in a serious conflict with Israel on the southern borders of Lebanon.

Despite the close ties between the Axis and Iran, Tehran always confirms that the Resistance makes its own decisions.