Fourth round in limbo? US seeks new date for Iran nuclear talks.

Shafaq News/ The US is working to schedule a fourth round of indirect nuclear talks with Iran by the end of this week, Axios reported citing US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

“If the talks do not happen, the only reason will be President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the Middle East,” Witkoff stated.

Despite previous delays, Witkoff emphasized that negotiations with Iran are “moving in a positive direction,” noting tangible progress in recent rounds.

“We hope we are on the right track. Trump wants a diplomatic solution if possible, and we are doing everything we can to make that happen,” he added.

The fourth round was originally expected to take place in Rome last Saturday, but Iran postponed the meeting. The Omani mediator cited “logistical reasons” for the delay.

US officials, however, clarified that Washington had never officially confirmed its participation in the now-postponed round.