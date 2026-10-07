Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli attacks killed five Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to Palestinian media, which said forces and settlers targeted olive farmers and raided communities in the West Bank.

Palestinian media said Israeli strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, and near the Salah Shehadeh Mosque in the city’s Al-Buraq neighborhood, wounding 12 people in the first attack and several others, including two children, in the second.

#شاهد | اللحظات الأولى عقب قصف الاحتلال خيمة للنازحين في مواصي خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى ارتقاء مواطن وإصابة 5 آخرين. https://t.co/aX6bM11F7y — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 7, 2026

A drone strike south of Khan Younis also killed a Palestinian whose body was taken to Nasser Medical Complex, while a teenager died from a gunshot wound to the head sustained in the eastern part of the city.

Military vehicles opened fire near the desalination facility and Bani Suheila roundabout, Palestinian outlets reported, as helicopters and artillery struck areas east and south of the city. Troops in northern Gaza also demolished several buildings northeast of Gaza City.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,467 Palestinians killed and 5,161 wounded, with 836 bodies recovered, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 74,250 deaths and 175,278 injuries.

Read more: Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery

Across the West Bank, Israeli forces and settlers attacked Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest, uprooting trees, restricting access to farmland, and detaining residents.

بحراسة جنود الاحتلال.. مستوطنون يسرقون ثمار الزيتون من أراضي بلدة صوريف، شمال الخليل. https://t.co/Td2vCzJEko — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2026

In Mikhmas, northeast of Jerusalem, settlers cut down about 50 olive trees, while another 100 mature trees were uprooted in nearby Anata. Several farmers were injured in assaults and prevented from harvesting, and Israeli troops detained five Palestinians.

Settlers in Marda, near Salfit, also assaulted olive pickers as soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades and used pepper spray, leaving several residents with breathing difficulties, Palestinian media noted, adding that troops blocked an ambulance from reaching the injured, arrested three Palestinians, and closed the village entrances.

Israeli authorities further uprooted trees in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, while settlers damaged olive groves in Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah.

عاجل | جرافة لجيش الاحتلال تقتلع أشجار زيتون في أراضي قرية مادما، جنوب نابلس. https://t.co/inWGmaXNHg — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2026

Overnight raids extended across Nablus, Al-Khalil (Hebron), Qalqilya, Al-Bireh, Jericho, and Tulkarm, where troops searched homes and arrested residents. Military deployments were also recorded in several Nablus neighborhoods, with confrontations near Beit Ummar, north of Al-Khalil, and tear gas fired toward vehicles at the Ein Siniya checkpoint north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, attributing 1,458 to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, at least 1,183 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the territory since October 2023, while the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said this week that approximately 26,000 arrests had been recorded in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.