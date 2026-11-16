Shafaq News- Ilam

Iran's western Ilam province has 160 ecotourism lodges, but poor infrastructure, investment barriers, and seasonal demand continue to limit the sector's economic benefits for rural communities, Iran's Fars news agency reported on Monday.

The province's attractions include the Kafarin and Sazbon straits, waterfalls, protected natural areas, and mountainous landscapes, alongside tribal traditions, rural lifestyles, folk music, and traditional handicrafts.

Farzad Sharifi, director-general of Ilam's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, told Fars that promoting these attractions and offering visitors authentic local experiences could strengthen village economies and reduce rural migration. However, he identified several obstacles to tourism development, including deteriorating roads, inadequate public transportation, unreliable internet and telecommunications services, and limited medical facilities in remote areas. Complicated licensing procedures, uncertain investment conditions, and insufficient training in hospitality and marketing also hinder growth.

Mohammad Yari, a professor of agricultural economics at Ilam University, argued that ecotourism would have limited economic impact unless tourism revenue remained within rural communities. He called for connecting lodges with small farmers, livestock breeders, and local craftswomen through cooperatives and direct markets, allowing visitors to purchase locally produced goods.

Yari also urged authorities to measure the sector's success through employment and rural household participation rather than the number of accommodation facilities alone.

According to the report, tourism activity remains concentrated in spring and summer, prompting proposals to organize heritage festivals and traditional cooking workshops during quieter months. Other suggestions include developing adventure tourism, offering stays in traditional tribal tents, and using the Mehran Free Zone to attract international visitors.