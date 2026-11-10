Shafaq News- Ilam

Towering rock formations, flowing waters, and oak forests lend Kafarin Strait in western Iran’s Ilam province a timeless charm, where the beauty of nature meets traces of an ancient past.

Located north of Badreh, the strait stretches approximately two kilometers through mountainous terrain at an elevation of about 700 meters above sea level. Water from mountain springs and surrounding highlands, including the Kabir Kuh range, winds through the rocky passage toward the Simareh River.

Ahmed Majed, a tourism and archaeology enthusiast, told Shafaq News that the site is among Ilam’s prominent tourist destinations, offering boat excursions and opportunities to explore its natural surroundings.

Beyond its scenic appeal, the surrounding area preserves traces of earlier civilizations, with archaeological discoveries dating to prehistoric times and remains of structures from the Sasanian period.