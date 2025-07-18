Erdogan to Putin: Suwayda clashes a regional threat

Shafaq News – Ankara/Moscow

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that escalating violence in Syria’s Suwayda province poses a threat to regional stability, according to Turkiye's Communications Directorate.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkiye’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, calling for an end to external violations and stressing the need for national recovery.

The remarks follow days of deadly clashes in Suwayda between Bedouin tribal forces and Druze armed factions, with nearly 600 people reported killed.

Turning to Ukraine, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s readiness to host renewed peace talks in Istanbul, contingent on both sides agreeing to a timeline, after Russia accused US President Donald Trump of derailing diplomatic efforts after his administration unveiled a 50-day deadline for Moscow to accept a ceasefire or face sweeping new sanctions.

The proposed measures include 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil, alongside a fresh package of military aid to Ukraine, including missile systems.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Washington’s decision was a clear signal to Kyiv to abandon negotiations.

Meanwhile, Putin thanked his Erdogan for his offer to mediate and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a political and diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said in a statement.