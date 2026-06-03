Dozens of Israeli strikes hit Lebanon despite US ceasefire claims

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel hit more than six Lebanese vehicles across Lebanon, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday, despite US President Donald Trump’s previous ceasefire declaration.

The strikes began in Khaldeh, where an automobile was struck, while a drone attack damaged a transport vehicle on the Deir ez-Zahrani highway. Another overnight incident hit a car in Qana, leaving two people dead.

من موقع الاستهداف على أوتوستراد خلدة pic.twitter.com/Jyc711pagN — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 3, 2026

Emergency teams were also affected, with reports indicating that rescue personnel from the Risala Scouts came under fire. Air raids later impacted the town of Bazouriyeh, while another strike hit Kfartebnit near a Lebanese army position beneath the Ali al-Tahir area.

Further attacks included a guided missile strike on a Lebanese army vehicle on the Deir ez-Zahrani–Habboush road in the Nabatieh district, with injuries reported. Two additional drone strikes impacted the al-Housh road, killing agricultural workers in the area, while another assault struck a motorcycle in the town of Tebnine.

إصابات في غارة على تبنين https://t.co/bM5OtCZ0Cc — National News Agency (@NNALeb) June 3, 2026

Additional air operations were documented in Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, Bazouriyeh, Blat, Arabsalim, and Kfartebnit. No official casualty figures were immediately available for these locations, though extensive damage was noted.

Alongside the expanded military operations, the Israeli Army instructed several villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate, linking the measure to imminent air and artillery operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the area.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: ارزي (صيدا), مزرعة كوثرية الرز, الزرارية🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار واستهدافه للجبهة الداخلية الاسرائيلية يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوةّ لا سيما في مناطقكم. جيش الدفاع لا… pic.twitter.com/DK7F9DVvVG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 3, 2026

Israeli drones were also observed over Beirut, its southern suburbs, and the Mount Lebanon region. Lebanese officials indicated that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, which resulted, according to the Health Ministry, in 3,468 deaths and 10,577 injuries, including women and children.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, rejected any partial ceasefire arrangement that does not cover all Lebanese territory. Mahmoud Qomati, a member of the group’s Political Bureau, stated that Hezbollah only supports a comprehensive ceasefire and opposes any return to conditions that existed before March 2, 2026, during which Lebanon experienced daily Israeli air operations and targeted killings of Hezbollah members without military retaliation.