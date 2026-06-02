Hezbollah rejects any partial ceasefire arrangement with Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah political official Mahmoud Qomati said the group rejects any partial ceasefire agreement with Israel that does not cover all Lebanese territory.

Speaking to media outlets, Qomati noted that Hezbollah would not accept a formula of “Beirut’s southern suburbs in exchange for Israeli settlements,” referring to proposals under which Israel would halt strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs while Hezbollah would stop targeting northern Israeli settlements, with Israeli military operations continuing in southern Lebanon.

Qomati stressed that Hezbollah supports only a comprehensive ceasefire and opposes any return to conditions that existed before March 2, 2026. Under the November 27, 2024, agreement to halt hostilities, Lebanon witnessed daily Israeli airstrikes and targeted killings of Hezbollah members and civilians until March 2, 2026, without military retaliation from the group during that period.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun informed Washington that he had received assurances from Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that Hezbollah would abide by a comprehensive ceasefire if Israel also committed to it.