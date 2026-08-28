Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran produces more than 1,000 types of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition domestically, giving its defense industry a self-sufficiency rate of about 90%, Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik announced on Friday.

Talaei-Nik told state-run IRNA that defense output nearly doubled between the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025 and the February 2026 conflict with the US, despite damage to some facilities.

Nearly two-thirds of the sector, he said, relies on knowledge-based and private companies for components, raw materials, and subsystems, drawing on a network of about 9,300 firms. “For some weapons, equipment, and ammunition, our defense production reached several times the levels recorded during the Ramadan War,” he noted, referring to the February conflict.

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Iran is also modernizing its arsenal and developing new naval, ground, air, and air-defense systems, according to Talaei-Nik, who argued that the country had progressed beyond copying and reverse-engineering foreign technology in some fields, particularly drones and ballistic missiles, while maintaining external cooperation where necessary.

He denied that Iran faced arms or logistical shortages during the fighting and said new, unspecified capabilities had since been developed for any future confrontation. “If the enemy acts foolishly, we will surprise it.”

Iranian military officials have acknowledged wartime damage while asserting that key programs remained intact. In June, Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters deputy commander Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi attributed continuity partly to concealed facilities, while Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia indicated on Aug. 22 that affected systems had been restored and additional capabilities introduced.

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