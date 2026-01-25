Damascus and SDF trade blame for truce violations

Shafaq News– Damascus

On Sunday, the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) exchanged accusations over violations of the newly implemented ceasefire, as clashes left casualties and raised concerns for civilian safety.

In a statement cited by the state-run SANA news agency, the Syrian Army reported that the SDF breached the truce by targeting its positions around Kobani with more than 25 FPV-type suicide drones. The attacks destroyed four military vehicles and repeatedly struck the M4 highway and surrounding villages, causing injuries among civilians.

Meanwhile, the SDF accused pro-government factions of serious ceasefire violations, including assaults on populated areas in Al-Jazeera and Kobani. It detailed that an armored push on the town of Al-Jalabiya, southeast of Kobani, was repelled in the morning, while shelling on the village of Al-Qasimiya killed a child and wounded three others.

بيان بشأن خروقات اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في منطقتي الجزيرة وكوباني – 26 كانون الثانيعلى الرغم من دخول اتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار حيّز التنفيذ مساء يوم أمس، تواصل فصائل دمشق ارتكاب انتهاكات خطيرة ومتكررة بحق المناطق الآهلة بالسكان في إقليمي الجزيرة وكوباني، في خرق واضح وصريح لبنود… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 25, 2026

The clashes, which began last week between Syrian government forces and the SDF east of Aleppo, spread to Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, and Hasakah. Although the ceasefire announced on January 18 was later extended by 15 days, hostilities have continued, forcing more than 130,000 people to flee, according to the United Nations.

On Saturday, the SDF warned of renewed escalation, citing ongoing military deployments and logistical movements by government forces in the Jazira and Kobani regions, which it described as evidence of “an intent to escalate and push the region toward a new confrontation.”