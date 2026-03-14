Strike on Al-Basaer complex injures four in Iraq’s Nineveh Plain

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The airstrike on a building linked to the Al-Basaer Foundation in Bartella, east of Mosul in Nineveh province, injured four people and caused structural damage, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The blast struck a three-story structure under construction on Friday, damaging parts of the building and nearby houses, as well as two civilian vehicles, the source said, noting that those injured included a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member and the director of Bartella’s sewage department, along with two of his children.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to clarify the circumstances and assess the losses.

The complex —which is located in Al-Hamdaniya district in the Nineveh Plain and hosts the Al-Basaer Cultural Foundation, headed by Sheikh Hassan Al-Shabaki, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in the area— was previously targeted in a drone strike that caused no casualties.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a series of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions amid the wider regional escalation.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation