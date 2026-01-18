Oil transport drivers protest in Iraq’s Mosul over delayed payments

Shafaq News– Nineveh

On Sunday, dozens of truck and oil tanker drivers staged a demonstration in Mosul, northern Iraq, demanding the payment of financial dues, with the strike now in its eighth consecutive day.

Participants told Shafaq News that they launched the strike over what they described as mistreatment by the central government, noting that they have not received their payments since April 2025. Drivers explained that contracting companies refuse to release payments citing the government’s failure to transfer funds, while government bodies maintain that the dues have already been paid. They also mentioned ongoing difficulties related to security permits for tanker movements to southern provinces, in addition to the financial burdens incurred at waiting yards in Basra during oil unloading operations.

The protesters said the strike will continue until their demands are met, noting that they represent thousands of drivers responsible for transporting petroleum products to Basra Province. They warned that continued disruption of operations could affect fuel transport in the coming days.