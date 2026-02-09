Iraq’s trade chambers shut down over customs tariff hike

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Baghdad Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday the closure of its offices until further notice, protesting a recent increase in customs tariffs and expressing solidarity with striking traders.

In a statement, the Chamber, which is responsible for regulating and supporting business activities in the Iraqi capital, said the shutdown —coordinated with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce— will remain in place until authorities respond to the demands of the commercial sector and address the “negative impact” of the tariff hike on market activity and the national economy.

A wave of market closures and a general traders’ strike began on Sunday in Baghdad and spread to several central and southern provinces after the government raised customs fees under Cabinet Decision No. 957, which was introduced to “boost non-oil revenues.” Dozens of traders and shop owners protested outside the General Customs Authority headquarters on Al-Nidhal Street in central Baghdad, calling for the cancellation or amendment of the new tariff schedule, which they say has raised import costs and disrupted supply chains.

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court is set to rule on a legal challenge to the tariff hike on February 11, lawmaker Mohammed Al-Khafaji said in a video recorded outside the court building.

