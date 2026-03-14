Fire disrupts oil loading operations at UAE’s Fujairah port

Shafaq News- Dubai

Some oil loading operations were halted on Saturday at the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates after a fire broke out at the key bunkering hub, according to Reuters.

Two sources told the agency that parts of the oil loading activity in Fujairah -one of the world’s major refueling centers for ships- were suspended following the blaze.

The Fujairah government media office said the fire erupted after debris fell while a drone was being intercepted, adding that no injuries were reported and civil defense teams were working to bring the fire under control.

Authorities had not provided details on whether operations would remain suspended at the time of reporting. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.