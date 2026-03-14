Iraqi MPs gather 170 signatures to debate ending US security pact

Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 170 members of the Iraqi parliament have signed a request to place the cancellation of the security agreement with the United States on the agenda of the next parliamentary session, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Saqr Hassan, an MP from the Sadiqoun Bloc, told Shafaq News that the signatures had been submitted to the leadership of the Council of Representatives of Iraq to formally discuss scrapping the bilateral security pact.

He said the move followed “violations of the agreement by US forces,” arguing that recent actions amounted to aggression that undermined Iraq’s sovereignty.

Hassan added that the bloc is awaiting a date for a special parliamentary session to debate both the termination of the security agreement and the closure of the US embassy in Baghdad.

Earlier, MP Miqdad al-Khafaji from the Huquq Movement said lawmakers were preparing a proposal to cancel the agreement governing U.S. military presence in Iraq’s airspace and potentially pursue alternative arrangements with countries such as Russia and China.