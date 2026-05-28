Civilians killed in renewed Israeli bombardment across southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

An Israeli drone hit a civilian vehicle in the Adloun area in southern Lebanon, killing an entire family, Lebanese media reported on Thursday, amid intensified cross-border escalations between Israel and Hezbollah.

الوكالة الوطنية: 6 شهداء بينهم أطفال في غارة على اوتوستراد عدلون - قضاء صيدا — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 28, 2026

Israel also conducted air raids on the southern towns of Habboush and Arabsalim, while heavy bombardment hit Deir al-Zahrani. No casualties were recorded in those incidents, though extensive material damage was documented. Shelling continued at the time of reporting.

📌غارة على مدنية صور pic.twitter.com/gQMFKva7ON — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 28, 2026

Elsewhere, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Burj al-Shamali, wounding at least one person.

Drone activity was observed over Beirut and its southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities placed the number of Israeli operations since March 2 at more than 8,500, which, according to the Health Ministry, resulted in 3,269 deaths and 9,737 injuries, including women and children.

The Israeli military ordered evacuations in parts of the coastal city of Tyre, hours after Tel Aviv instructed residents to leave nearly 14% of Lebanese territory, linking the move to imminent air and artillery operations against Hezbollah positions in the area.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان لبنان وتحديدًا سكان صور 🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸ندعو سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من… pic.twitter.com/tYBF7K0hyc — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 28, 2026

Hezbollah, meanwhile, responded to what it described as “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm of drones against Israeli troop concentrations and military positions along the frontier, claiming a “direct hit.”

In a series of statements, the group confirmed the launch of two explosive-laden drones against Israeli forces in the border town of Odaisseh and struck additional troop gatherings near Odaisseh and Zawtar al-Sharqiya with drones. Hezbollah further stated that its operations reached Israeli positions at the al-Ajl hill site and the al-Oweida hill in southern Lebanon. The newly established site in Blat also came under artillery fire.