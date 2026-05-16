Civilians killed in renewed Israeli bombardment across southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Saturday carried out a series of airstrikes on several villages in southern Lebanon, killing and injuring nearly 10 people, while Hezbollah continued its attacks on Israeli forces deployed in the region.

Lebanese media indicated that Israeli bombardment struck a house in the town of Tyre Felsayeh in the Tyre district, killing a woman and her son, a paramedic, while injuring five others. The vicinity of Sarbin junction was also hit, killing one person and wounding another.

Additional shelling struck the villages of Siddiqin and al-Housh in Tyre district, as well as Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district. Israeli artillery also targeted the outskirts of Jibshit, Qaqaiyat al-Jisr, and Meifdoun across the Nabatieh area. Meanwhile, Yohmor al-Shaqif and Zawtar al-Sharqiya were struck by internationally prohibited phosphorous shells. No casualties were reported in those areas, though extensive material damage was documented.

غارات على صديقين وحوش - صور وحداثا https://t.co/58iU8aXyrO — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 16, 2026

مراسل #الجديد: سلسلة غارات على بلدتي يحمر الشقيف وزوطر الشرقية pic.twitter.com/6253CGkjKt — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 16, 2026

The Israeli military alleged that forces from Division 91 killed several Hezbollah members accused of launching rocket fire toward Israel, adding that secondary explosions after the strike indicated the presence of weapons. Brigade 769 also located a Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon containing warheads, ammunition magazines, protective vests, helmets, and launch platforms.

🔸قامت قوات الفرقة 91 امس بالقضاء على عناصر حزب الله عملوا من منطقة شهدت إطلاق قذائف صاروخية نحو الاراضي الاسرائيلية بجنوب لبنان حيث وبعد الغارة تم رصد انفجارات ثانوية دلت على وجود وسائل قتالية داخل المبنى.🔸كما عثرت قوات لواء يفتاح 769 على مخزن أسلحة تابع لحزب الله في جنوب… pic.twitter.com/MHcHAW0xXw — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 16, 2026

Lebanese authorities have documented more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 2,969 people and wounded 9,112 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm of drones targeting an Israeli Humvee vehicle in Taybeh, asserting a “direct hit.”

In a series of statements, the group also reported that its fighters hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the town of Khiam with a strike drone, confirming a direct hit. It added that it struck a Nimr armored vehicle with a guided drone, while targeting another gathering of Israeli soldiers in Naqoura with two strike drones. The newly established site in Blat also came under artillery fire.