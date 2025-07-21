Blaze hits Iranian oil facility near Isfahan

Shafaq News – Tehran

A fire broke out on Monday at an oil products facility east of Isfahan, Iranian media reported, the latest in a string of industrial accidents across the country.

Footage circulated by verified accounts on X showed flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, highlighting the intensity of the blaze.

#إيران - #أصفهاناندلع حريق كبير في ورشة لإنتاج المنتجات البترولية على طريق زيار-شرق أصفهان ضمن سلسلة حرائق مشبوهة تشهدها إيران. pic.twitter.com/ptVNab0tt6 — إيران الآن الحدیثة (@IranNowNew) July 21, 2025

The incident comes just days after a deadly fire at the Abadan refinery—one of Iran’s largest—which left one worker dead and several others injured.

Both the Isfahan and Abadan complexes are critical to Iran’s energy infrastructure, which is already under pressure from longstanding international sanctions.

Industrial accidents have grown increasingly frequent in recent years, particularly at oil, petrochemical, and military sites. While officials often blame technical faults or outdated equipment, the pattern has fueled speculation of possible sabotage amid rising tensions with Israel and the West.