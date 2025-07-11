Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran can strike US regional sites

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei affirmed on Saturday that the country possesses the capability to strike key US sites across the region, referencing the recent rocket attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as an operation that could be repeated.

In a post on X, Khamenei characterized the strike on Al Udeid as a “slap” to the United States, highlighting the extent of the damage caused.

“We can target critical American sites in the region whenever we choose,” he added.

Notably, the attack on Al Udeid came after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, with Iranian officials later confirming that these sites sustained “significant damage.”

