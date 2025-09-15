Arab-Islamic Summit: Muslim leaders denounce Israeli strike on Qatar

Shafaq News – Doha

Leaders of the Maldives, Mauritania, Djibouti, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Somalia, Libya, Sudan, Pakistan, and the Comoros on Monday condemned Israel’s strike on Doha, calling it a violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security.

Speaking at the Arab-Islamic summit in the Qatari capital, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu branded the assault a “crime against humanity” and a reckless provocation against the wider region. He pressed Arab and Islamic nations to adopt coordinated diplomatic and legal measures. “When should all these Israeli aggressions finally end?”

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani described the attack as part of the occupation’s “aggressive policies,” insisting that “any aggression on Qatar is an aggression against all.”

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh said the strike targeted “every Arab and Muslim” and represented a blatant challenge to international law. He called for a response that moves beyond statements of condemnation to concrete deterrent measures.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon cautioned that the attack undermines ongoing regional negotiations, warning it could derail efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned Israel’s strike on Qatar as a “terrorist act” and breach of sovereignty, warning silence would have “serious consequences.” Comoros President Azali Assoumani likewise denounced it as a flagrant violation of international law.

Mohamed al-Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidential Council (PC), said that his country stands firmly with both Qatar and the Palestinian people in Gaza, stressing that “the cause is one and the destiny is shared.”

Sudan's sovereign council head, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, described Israel’s strike on Qatar as “a blatant violation” that not only targeted Doha but also sent a troubling message to the entire world.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described Israel’s strike on Qatar as a “barbaric attack and an unjustified provocation.” Anwar said the assault on Doha came as Gaza “is being destroyed before our eyes and the Palestinian people are suffering devastation without precedent.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the world has continued to witness the massacre of Gaza’s residents, stressing that his country supports the creation of an Arab–Islamic task force to take effective measures against Israel. He also called for suspending Israel’s membership in the United Nations and urged renewed efforts toward achieving a two-state solution.