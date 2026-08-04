Al-Sharaa, Abdi set for SDF integration talks in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi are expected to meet in Damascus within hours to discuss the implementation of their January 29 agreement on integrating the SDF into Syria's state institutions, informed sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

A Syrian government source said the meeting will be held at the People's Palace, attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Ilham Ahmed, head of foreign relations for the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).

Meanwhile, a source close to the SDF noted that Abdi will press for increasing the number of military brigades and SDF personnel integrated into Syria's Ministry of Defense, particularly in Kobani and Al-Hasakah province.

The agreement established a phased framework for integrating the SDF into state institutions under a comprehensive ceasefire. It provides for the withdrawal of both sides' forces from frontline positions, the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Al-Hasakah and Al-Qamishli, the integration of regional security forces, and the formation of a military division comprising three SDF brigades, alongside a Kobani brigade attached to a division based in Aleppo province.

The deal also calls for integrating the Autonomous Administration's institutions into the Syrian state while retaining public employees, settling the Kurdish community's civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of displaced people to their home areas.