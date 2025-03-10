Fighting spreads to Damascus: Security checkpoint attacked, explosions reported

Shafaq News/ Armed confrontations have intensified in Damascus between security forces loyal to the current Syrian administration, led by transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and remnants of the former regime, Syrian media reported on Monday.

According to local reports, the clashes have expanded into the Mazzeh district of the capital, where unidentified assailants targeted a security checkpoint and threw grenades at the site. A powerful explosion was reported in the Mazzeh 86 area, followed by heavy gunfire between security forces and former regime elements.

Syrian state television confirmed on X that a security checkpoint in Mazzeh was attacked by unknown assailants, though no casualties were reported. Footage circulating on social media showed security personnel rushing toward a vehicle near the checkpoint amid the sound of gunfire.

Samir Yousef, director of Sham FM, commented on the developments, stating that clashes had erupted on Mazzeh’s main highway. Meanwhile, Syria News reported that Damascus security forces had detained several former regime loyalists as part of ongoing operations.

The violence in Mazzeh follows President Al-Sharaa’s recent vow to hold accountable those involved in last week’s coastal violence. The coastal areas, predominantly inhabited by the Alawite sect, witnessed fierce clashes last Wednesday between security forces and ex-regime loyalists.

Authorities confirmed casualties among security personnel due to attacks in the city of Jableh and its surrounding areas. Reports also surfaced of mass killings of civilians, with over 1000 people—mostly women and children—reportedly killed in the escalating violence.