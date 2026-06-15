30 Israeli soldiers killed across southern Lebanon since March 2

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli Army on Monday confirmed that 30 officers and soldiers were killed and 1,347 injured in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah resumed on March 2, including 45 soldiers wounded over the past three days.

Citing a security source, Israel’s Channel 12 stated that the Army is scaling back operations in Lebanon while awaiting a decision from political leadership.

The development comes as the United States and Iran reached a peace agreement requiring an immediate and permanent halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israel, however, has repeatedly claimed to maintain its presence in areas it considers strategically important. Channel 12 added that Israeli forces will continue operating in the “Yellow Line” area in southern Lebanon and have not received orders to halt operations or withdraw from current positions.

Despite the agreement, several Israeli violations were recorded. Lebanese media reported intermittent Israeli shelling around Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Tibnit, Yohmor al-Shaqif and Zawtar al-Sharqiya as residents returned to their villages. No casualties were documented.

مسيّرة استهدفت سيارة في كفرتبنيت وقصف مدفعي لكفرتبنيت والنبطية الفوقا https://t.co/abEf7J2Ejx — National News Agency (@NNALeb) June 15, 2026

🚗 زحمة سير كثيفة على الطريق الساحلي باتجاه الجنوب pic.twitter.com/slrY44i2np — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 15, 2026

A Lebanese security source also informed Shafaq News that Hezbollah launched two rockets at Israeli vehicles attempting to advance toward the Ali al-Taher heights. The group has yet to comment.

Read more: US-Iran ceasefire deal leaves Lebanon without guarantees