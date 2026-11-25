Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Metro Center, a Kurdistan-based press freedom and human rights group, said on Wednesday it had documented “racist and inciting rhetoric against Kurds and the Kurdistan Region” aired by leaders of armed factions on satellite channels they fund, and urged Iraq's judiciary and media regulator to take legal action against them.

The rhetoric is “nationally and morally unacceptable and poses a direct threat to Iraq's peace and security,” the group said in a statement, accusing most of the dozens of channels funded by the factions of stirring ethnic and sectarian hatred, pushing for military adventures and deepening social divisions.

The group expressed deep concern at the rise of military language in Iraqi political and media discourse, warning that addressing Erbil or any community with threats and force would only make problems worse. “Disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, whether constitutional, economic or security-related, cannot be solved with iron and fire or by unilateral decisions, but only through serious dialogue based on the constitution and bilateral agreements,” it said.

The statement comes as tensions rise between Baghdad and Erbil after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered federal control of the Kurdistan Region's border crossings and oil exports, a move Iraq's Federal Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday, and Kurdish leaders, including President Nechirvan Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani, have rejected as unconstitutional.