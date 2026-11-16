Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Warning sirens sounded at the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) on Tuesday, a source told Shafaq News.

Employees immediately took shelter as precautionary measures were implemented, the source said.

The cause of the alarm remains unknown, with no confirmed reports of a new attack.

On November 8, unidentified drones struck the Khor Mor gas field, forcing UAE-based Dana Gas to suspend production. A local source told Shafaq News that the attack may have originated near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province, although the launch site remains unconfirmed. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with KRG authorities.

The disruption initially reduced electricity generation in the KRI by 2,500–2,800 megawatts, causing widespread outages. By November 11, output had risen from 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts, increasing household electricity supply from four to six hours daily.