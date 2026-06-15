University of Sulaimani achieves Iraq’s first ISO certification

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The University of Sulaimani on Monday became the first public university in the Kurdistan Region to obtain an international ISO certification in standardization and business management, the University President Kosar Mohammed said on Monday.

According to Mohammed, the certification confirms that the university's management systems meet internationally recognized standards, providing global recognition of its administrative and organizational practices.

Founded in 1968 and re-established in 1992 with support from the late President Jalal Talabani and other political and academic leaders, the University of Sulaimani is one of Kurdistan’s oldest higher education institutions. It currently ranks first in the Kurdistan Region and third nationwide, according to international assessments.