Unidentified drone hits house in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

An unidentified drone crashed into a house in the village of Babashtian in Erbil's Soran administration on Sunday, causing material damage but no casualties, a local source told Shafaq News.

No further details were immediately available regarding the drone's origin or purpose.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Region recorded 809 drone and missile strikes between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and wounding 123. Following a US-Iran ceasefire reached on April 8, attacks on US positions in Iraq largely subsided, although strikes targeting camps and bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups continued at a lower pace.

Baghdad and Erbil are reportedly preparing a joint delegation to Tehran under an existing bilateral security committee to discuss the attacks and related security issues, though no date for the visit has been announced.